Magic rookie R.J. Hampton puts up career outing vs. former team

Facing the team that drafted him, R.J. Hampton turned in a career game on Sunday but the effort was not enough as the Orlando Magic fell to the Denver Nuggets, 119-109.

Hampton, who started for the first time on Sunday, produced 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes of work. He converted on 7-of-13 shots from the field, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, for the shorthanded Magic, who had just eight players available.

The 24th overall pick wasted no time getting started versus his former team, scoring the first seven points of the game for the Magic. Hampton has now scored in double figures three times this season, which have all come with the Magic.

Of course, Hampton, along with Gary Harris, was traded to the Magic at the trade deadline in exchange for Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark. Gordon finished with 24 points in the contest while Harris has yet to debut with Orlando due to a left adductor strain.

Hampton loved the opportunity to face his former team on Sunday.

“It was definitely fun to see those guys and compete against those guys,” Hampton said. “They are a great basketball team. It was something I’ve always wanted to do and I finally got the chance to.”

Hampton has shown glimpses of his potential since joining the Magic. The change of scenery has given him an opportunity to log significant playing time as the 20-year-old is averaging 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 22.4 minutes with the Magic over five games.

The Magic view Hampton as an important piece moving forward after demanding him in the trade with Denver. They believe in his potential as Hampton will now be able to showcase that skill set in a larger role now.

