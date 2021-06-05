Magic Johnson rips Dennis Schroder, wants him gone: 'I don't think he's a Laker'

Magic Johnson is famously no longer president of the Los Angeles Lakers.

But he has thoughts on the team's roster construction. He doesn't want Dennis Schroeder to be part of it.

A day after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs, Johnson ripped the Lakers guard and pending free agent in an interview with L.A.'s AM 570.

.@MagicJohnson on #DennisSchroder: "I don't think he brings the winning mentality and attitude we need." https://t.co/psbw6Y3ECn pic.twitter.com/Nb469AjiQZ — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) June 4, 2021

"Schroder — I don't think he's a Laker," Johnson said. "That's just my opinion. I don't know if they're gonna sign him back or not. I don't think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need.

"He had a chance to show that in this series. And to me, he failed in this series."

This must be what Magic meant when he said up resigning: “I had more fun when I was able to be the big brother and the ambassador to everybody.

Also, ouch.

Double ouch coming from arguably the most beloved Laker in franchise history.

Why's Magic so mad at Schroder?

Johnson rarely comes in this hot. In fact, he appears to take pride in his laughably milquetoast Twitter account that rarely has anything interesting, much less controversial to say. But even there he called out Lakers general manager and former front office adversary Rob Pelinka.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has a lot of work to do this summer because a lot of Lakers did not perform well during the series against the Phoenix Suns. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 4, 2021

So what did Schroder do to earn Magic's wrath? Like most of his teammates against Phoenix, he wasn't great. He shot 40% from the field while averaging 14.3 points, 2.8 assists and 1.7 turnovers as the Lakers' title defense came to a crashing thud in a first-round playoff exit.

But Magic's take almost seemed personal. Like he's been seething at Schroder all season.

Magic Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

Schroder's most glaring infraction — in Magic's mind at least — may be that Pelinka traded for him. But there were reports that Schroder's performance this season "frustrated some in the organization" and that he was on the block in a failed trade deadline pursuit of Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

So Magic's apparently not alone in his thoughts. But if he has to, he'll pull for him next season. He just doesn't want to. Memo to Pelinka:

"If he comes back a Laker, I'm gonna support him, I'm gonna cheer for him and all that," Johnson continued. "I just don't think he's a Laker."

