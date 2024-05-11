Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang running away from field at LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup

It’s a two-horse race coming to the finish line.

Madelene Sagstrom leads by one shot over Rose Zhang with 18 holes to play at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club, and the next closest players, including Nelly Korda, are 10 shots behind Zhang.

Sagstrom shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on moving day to pull a shot ahead of Zhang, who was a part of the 18- and 36-hole leads. Zhang had seven birdies on Saturday but matched it with two bogeys to enter the final round a shot back.

Nelly Korda, who entered the week searching for her sixth consecutive win, is not playing bad golf, entering the final round at 8 under and tied with Gabriela Ruffels and Sei Young Kim, but being 11 shots behind Sagstrom means the chase for six is probably finished.

Korda shot 1-over 73 in the third round, piling up four bogeys in her first nine holes.

Both Sagstrom and Zhang would pick up LPGA victory No. 2 with a win Sunday.

