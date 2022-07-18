Wagner selected in second round of MLB Draft
Congrats to this former Tiger on being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles.
Congrats to this former Tiger on being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles.
Jessie Bates trade ideas just don't make sense.
Former Athletics first baseman Matt Olson isn't one to often argue balls and strikes, but he couldn't help himself Sunday afternoon.
When it comes to a trade for Juan Soto, the Giants are one of the most likely teams to land him according to rankings released by CBS Sports.
Pete Alonso is going for the first three-peat in the history of the Home Run Derby.
By going third to the Texas Rangers, ex-Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker became surprise winner on first night of 2022 MLB Draft – at expense of the Mets.
The 2022 MLB Draft is underway in Los Angeles. Take a look at all of the selections made in the first round here.
The future looks a bit brighter in Baltimore with Jackson Holliday kicking off the 2022 MLB draft. Follow along for every pick in Round 1.
The trade deadline became a bit more suspenseful this past weekend when the Athletic reported that Washington outfielder Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to stay with the Nationals. Suddenly, social media was ablaze with talk of Soto possibly being traded, and what kind of incredible offer it might take to acquire him. A deal involving the 23-year-old superstar would be seismic because of his talent, his youth and the fact that he's not due to be a free agent until after the 2024 season.
Dave Shovein examines Chris Sale's broken finger, the second-generation stars headlining the MLB draft and Dylan Cease's gem in Monday's Daily Dose. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Here's a rundown of the start times and how to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium this week.
Spencer Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Tigers, has been sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens in Triple-A.
The 2022 MLB Draft begins on Sunday night in Los Angeles with the first two rounds along with competitive rounds A and B and compensation picks.
Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers' top pick in the 2022 MLB draft, follows Will Smith as the latest catcher to be selected by the franchise.
Hurdler Devon Allen, who is joining the Philadelphia Eagles next season, started too soon after the gun was fired.
Once the Angels start negotiating with Shohei Ohtani on a new deal, the franchise should take the same approach the Nationals did with Juan Soto.
The home run derby has produced many happy memories for participants, but at times it has come with a cost.
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has been stellar at the plate in recent games, was added to the National League roster the MLB All-Star Game.
Dustin Johnson held off a final-day charge from fellow American Bryson DeChambeau to claim the spoils and secure his first win of the season, emerging triumphant from a dramatic final round as the world’s best went toe-to-toe on the grandest course of all. As we know, this is not what happened at the 150th Open Championship. This is what happened at the LIV Golf Open Championship.
Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber still knows the team very well. Among other things, he works the sideline for the team’s radio broadcasts. So with the Vikings changing coaches but not quarterbacks, Leber has some opinions about how things may go for the team, and for Kirk Cousins. “I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really [more]
The Phillies spent their first-round pick on high school outfielder Justin Crawford, the son of former four-time All-Star Carl Crawford. By Corey Seidman