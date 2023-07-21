Here are the ‘Madden 24’ ratings for 49ers cornerbacks

One of the surest signs that football season is right around the corner is the slow release of player ratings for “Madden NFL 24.” Cornerbacks were among the players who received their stats for the game Thursday.

There are always some in-season ratings adjustments by EA Sports, but the 49ers’ CB room may see some significant ratings adjustments once the season starts. They have a slew of players who may wind up dramatically outperforming their preseason projection, which could make their ratings climb in this year’s and future iterations of the game.

Let’s look at the overall ratings for the 49ers’ CBs;

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 87

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 76

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 75

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Overall ratings: 71

Samuel Womack III

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Overall rating: 70

Darell Luter Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 68

AJ Parker

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 65

Qwuantrezz Knight

(Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Overall rating: N/A

D'Shawn Jamison

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Overall rating: N/A

