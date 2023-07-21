Here are the ‘Madden 24’ ratings for 49ers cornerbacks
One of the surest signs that football season is right around the corner is the slow release of player ratings for “Madden NFL 24.” Cornerbacks were among the players who received their stats for the game Thursday.
There are always some in-season ratings adjustments by EA Sports, but the 49ers’ CB room may see some significant ratings adjustments once the season starts. They have a slew of players who may wind up dramatically outperforming their preseason projection, which could make their ratings climb in this year’s and future iterations of the game.
Let’s look at the overall ratings for the 49ers’ CBs;
Charvarius Ward
Overall rating: 87
Isaiah Oliver
Overall rating: 76
Deommodore Lenoir
Overall rating: 75
Ambry Thomas
Overall ratings: 71
Samuel Womack III
Overall rating: 70
Darell Luter Jr.
Overall rating: 68
AJ Parker
Overall rating: 65
Qwuantrezz Knight
Overall rating: N/A
D'Shawn Jamison
Overall rating: N/A