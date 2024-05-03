Madcap matinee: Isotopes walk off Round Rock in wild finish

May 2—The largest crowd of the season turned out for Thursday's School Day Matinee at Isotopes Park.

The Isotopes and visiting Round Rock Express gave 11,037 fans their money's worth.

Albuquerque and Round Rock combined for 11 runs in the final two innings of a back-and-forth affair. When the dust finally settled, Jameson Hannah's RBI double with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave the 'Topes a walk-off 10-9 victory.

The hit capped a big day for Hannah, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and launched a home run in his Isotopes season debut. The dramatic finish, however, was probably more stressful than the home team would have liked.

Leading 5-4, Albuquerque seemingly put the victory on ice with a four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth.

Grant Lavigne tripled ahead of RBI singles by Hannah and Connor Kaiser as the Isotopes built their lead to 9-4.

But Round Rock roughed up 'Topes closer Matt Carasiti in the top of the ninth. Jose Barrero smacked an RBI triple and later scored the tying run on Andrew Knapp's single.

The Isotopes bounced back in the bottom of the frame, when Lavigne singled and raced home on Hannah's line drive to right-center field. The rally made a winner of Carasiti (2-1), who was tagged for five runs in the top of the ninth.

Aaron Schunk had three hits for the Isotopes, and Sam Hilliard launched his 68th career homer on night after setting a new franchise career record with his 67th.

NOTES: Triples by Lavigne and Hilliard gave the Isotopes 16 three-baggers this season, the most in affiliated baseball. ... The Isotopes' streak of 12 games with a stolen base was snapped Thursday.