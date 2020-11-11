Mad Bets: NFL Week 10 Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their best bets for Week 10 of the NFL season.
The Chris Paul pursuit will dictate a huge part of NBA free agency so who exactly is chasing him? By Adam Hermann
If you ever needed more evidence of how ridiculously good pro golfers are, look no further than the sorcery Jon Rahm pulled off Tuesday.
“Go get that,” Jordan Spieth shouted, ordering his caddie, Michael Greller, to pick up the ball that had just dived into the cup from 48 feet. It was a display of such prodigious nerve, or “moxie” as his fellow Texans might call it, that his three-word instruction on Royal Birkdale’s 15th green would soon be emblazoned on his fans’ baseball caps, marking the moment he wrapped up his first Open title. On that drizzly Southport evening in 2017, he was, at 23, the youngest player in history to hold three majors and 11 tour victories. By far the most arresting statistic, though, is that he has not won again since. Every year since his Augusta debut in 2014, where he tied for second behind Bubba Watson, Spieth has been a fixture of the Masters’ build-up, analysing the vagaries of the course with precocious authority. This time, he is not even included on the interview schedule, despite winning in 2015 and finishing inside the top three on four of his six starts. The boy king who became world No 1 in only his third season on the PGA Tour finds himself 81st in the standings, his ranking falling faster than the Zoom share price on the day an effective Covid-19 vaccine is confirmed. It is a capricious mistress, fame. One moment Birkdale’s autograph-hunters are falling over ropes to glad-hand you, the next the tournament where you have enjoyed the greatest success is trying to ease you gently into the shadows. In fairness, Augusta will ensure that Spieth has his share of privileges this week, as he takes his place at Tiger Woods’ table for the champions’ dinner on Tuesday and slips back into the green jacket that barely left his side after his triumph five years ago. The jacket is far too large for him, since he never had it tailored. Alas, his billing as golf’s next phenomenon – in keeping with his status as only the second man to win three different majors before the age of 24, the other being Jack Nicklaus – has also proved increasingly difficult to wear.
Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10, when James Robinson will be looking to deliver a big game.
Bill Russell posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday to his former Boston Celtics teammate and lifelong friend Tommy Heinsohn.
On top of all the usual fantasy problems, somehow the Chiefs were allowed a bye in Week 10. So it's a thin talent pool this week. Let's add...
"A big reason guys get stuck in the G-League is because they don't realize the position they're trying out for."
Why have the Patriots stuck with Cam Newton at quarterback and not turned to Jarrett Stidham? Tom E. Curran offers his take on the situation.
Reaume has made 87 career starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series.
Injuries, bye weeks, and busts, oh my. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski help you navigate this treacherous fantasy season by picking a few players at each position.
Players won’t have their noses deep into those detailed green-reading books here at Augusta National.
Gurley's been demanding payment from the Rams for months.
John Daigle recommends which players to target on waivers for the Week 10 edition of Waiver Wired. (Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports)
It might be the bye week, but the Kansas City Chiefs are still making transactions to improve the team.
Jim Harbaugh's contract situation has placed the Michigan Wolverines in a football dilemma that is also tinged with irony.
What does this mean for Anthony Edwards and the Warriors?
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians continues to show that there are no sacred cows in Tampa Bay. There are no sacred GOATs, either. Although Arians hasn’t directly said quarterback Tom Brady played poorly on Sunday night, Arians has made several comments that point back to Brady as the reason for some of the many issues with [more]
The Yankees have an intriguing infield situation that they must sort out this offseason, but perhaps adding a veteran shortstop could be the ideal move.
Mookie Betts reportedly has settled down in a sprawling Los Angeles mansion last owned by UCLA coach Chip Kelly.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham hasn't been nearly as bad as many team analysts thought he'd be after GM Ryan Pace signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency. Sure, the decision to double-down on tight end in the 2020 NFL Draft ...