Macy Hand signs to play softball with Georgia Military College

Apr. 30—TIFTON — Macy Hand has always willed herself to success. Friday saw her efforts rewarded as she signed to play softball at Georgia Military College.

Tift County head softball coach Taylor Barber remembered Hand's freshman year. She initially didn't start, but after two big hits off the bench, she went into the starting lineup. "And she never came out of it," said Barber.

That's not the first time Hand persevered. Barber said she actually didn't make the cut as a sixth grader for the middle school. She had to make a decision, he said, and Hand decided she was going to let the setback end her career.

Hand is a member of the 100 hits club, joining during the 2023 season, along with teammates Bailee Williams and Loralee Bennett. She finishes her Tift career with a batting average above .300, said Barber, more than 30 extra-base hits.

The coolest thing, he said, "Macy has sort of stepped in as sort of a 'team mom."

"Macy is the epitome of somebody who would take the shirt off of her back for her teammates," Barber said. She is the first one to take in new teammates.

He said he's proud of how Hand has grown and the impact she's had on the Lady Devils softball program.

"I want to thank everybody in this room," Hand said. They were responsible for this opportunity to play at the next level. She specially thanked her parents, especially for paying for her to play in tournaments over the years and Barber, for always being there for her, as well as her teammates.

Hand pointed to fellow seniors Williams, Bennett and Emily Henderson, who she said have become her best friends.