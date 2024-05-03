Macon Speedway reopening under 3rd owner in 18 months

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon Speedway is set to reopen later this month under its third owner in the last 18 months.

The racetrack was sold in November of 2022 by Bob Sargent, who owned it for 37 years. Longtime race official Chris Kearns bought it, but after just one year, Kearns placed the track up for sale again.

Now, the racetrack is under the ownership of Eric Turner, Kenny Brown and their families.

Bluebell Festival held at Allerton this weekend

“We would like to thank Chris, wife Jolene, and the Kearns family for their commitment and ease to work with during this purchasing period and look forward to continuing to work with them throughout the transition,” Turner said.

The racetrack is set to open under the new ownership on May 18 with a grand reopening event. All Macon residents, with proof of ID, will get free general admission along with kids 11 and under; general admission will cost $16 for everyone else.

The crowd will be let in at 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.