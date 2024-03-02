Macomb boys basketball shoots its way to the IHSA Elite Eight

CANTON — Macomb hit nine 3-pointers en route to a 54-38 win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the Class 2A Canton Sectional boys basketball championship game.

The Bombers (28-5) won the school their first sectional since 2006 and advanced to the Springfield Supersectional to face Williamsville at 6 p.m. Monday.

Macomb's Malachi Conley helped turn the game, making three 3-pointers in the second quarter during which the Bobers turned a five-point deficit into a 27-22 lead at halftime. Nolan Hoge scored a game-high 16 points to lead Macomb.

Seven of Macomb's 3-pointers came in the first half as the Bombers advanced this far in the postseason for the first time since a 2006 Class A state quarterfinal appearance.

“My players came out shooting on all cylinders,” Macomb coach Jeremy Anderson told QCtimes.com. “I thought we made some big shots early just to be able to hang on with Rockridge trying to come back against us.”

Macomb avenged a 36-33 loss to Rockridge, suffered in the title game of the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament back in December.

