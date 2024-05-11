Mac McClung returns to Gate City to host 4th annual basketball camp

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL)—Gate City native Mac McClung returned to his hometown on Friday to kick off his fourth annual basketball camp.

McClung is a two-time Slam Dunk Champion, the 2024 G-league MVP and the top scorer. He currently plays guard for the Osceola Magic.

News Channel 11 asked McClung what it feels like to return to Gate City.

“It’s like a homecoming,” he said. “I have my season. I get to come home and spend it with the people I love and the community I love.”

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

On Friday, McClung invited 8th through 12th-grade basketball players in the area to work on their skills and agility.

“There are a lot of kids that we’re super excited to be with, and I have my best friends Danny and Nate running the camp who train other NBA players, and I’m excited for these kids to get that experience,” McClung said.

McClung said adding the basketball camp to his busy schedule reminds him of where his basketball career all started.

“I tell my friends this is so fun for me,” he said. “My schedule, I’m running around every other day, every weekend, so to be able to just be here, be in my hometown and see the kids that I once was one of these kids. It’s great, man. It’s a really humbling moment for me.”

The camp will conclude on Saturday at GCMS. There will be two sessions, one for kindergarten through third graders and another for 4th through 7th grade players.

