Lyons never wants to see training bike again

Brad Lyons is determined to avoid another spell on the sidelines after coming "stronger and hungrier" following his injury lay-off.

The midfielder missed nearly fourth months with a knee issue that saw Lyons undergo surgery in the longest spell out of his career.

“I don’t think I want to see a Wattbike ever again but big respect to the physios and I have to give a shout out to my girlfriend and Innes Cameron as well, and all the boys – the way they looked after me when it was in a leg brace and stuff it was so good," he said.

“At the start it was about mobility and then it was about getting strength and getting back running, but I feel like I’ve came by fitter and stronger and more hungry because obviously I’ve seen how well the boys have done in previous weeks. So I want to try and get back into that squad, never mind the team.”

“I’ve had a few injuries but this has been the most long-term one. I think it’ll be 15 weeks on Saturday since I have been out.

“I was out for two weeks and then I got an operation and I was in a leg brace for six weeks. So it was tough at times mentally but with all the boys around me it flew in."