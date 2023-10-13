Lynch declares Williams is future first-ballot Hall of Famer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Trent Williams arguably has been the best offensive lineman in the NFL since joining the 49ers in 2020.

Williams was named First Team All-Pro in 2021 and 2022, and has been Pro Football Focus's highest-graded offensive tackle in the three seasons he has played in San Francisco.

During a recent appearance on the "Murph and Mac Show," general manager John Lynch explained that he confidently believes Williams has a place waiting for him at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

"I say this a lot, I don't like, and I think it's irresponsible to start throwing labels like 'Hall of Fame player,' " Lynch said. "But I can tell you when we're watching Trent Williams, we're watching a Hall of Fame player, I think a first-ballot Hall of Fame player. It's awesome to watch every week, and his work ethic matches it. He's just been a joy to have on this team, and he's made us a lot better."

Hearing Williams' name mentioned in the same sentence as the Hall of Fame comes as no surprise, but what remains astonishing is the minimal price the 49ers paid to land the superstar tackle.

On a draft day trade three years ago, the 49ers surrendered just a 2020 fifth-round draft pick and a 2021 third-round draft pick in exchange for the 10-time Pro Bowl selection.

Lynch spoke about the bargain he helped negotiate, sharing his amazement that the 49ers could land a player of that caliber for such a discounted rate.

"You think about how little we paid for Trent Williams at the time," Lynch said. "I know he had a hiatus at Washington and the relationship wasn't in a good place. I remember draft day, it was during the COVID year, being out at my guest house doing the draft. We had been talking for a long time, and then they wanted the draft choice, and we finally pulled the trigger. Knowing that you're getting that talented of a player. Kyle [Shanahan] had worked with him, Chris Foerster, our O-Line coach, had worked with him. But then through the process, just watching and seeing, what a talented player. I can't believe we were able to get him for what we did."

In his age-35 season, Williams is as productive as ever, having yet to allow a sack while only surrendering four total pressures on 162 pass-blocking snaps on Brock Purdy's blindside.

Regardless of the outcome of Williams' future status as it pertains to the Hall of Fame, it is safe to say that this will go down as one of the more one-sided trades in NFL history.

