LYBS softball results

May 15—With middle school softball seasons having ended, the 14-under and 10-under divisions of Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball began playing Tuesday night at Baird Park.

14-UNDER

Austermiller Roofing 11, Wahlnut Woods 3

Adrienne Gilley and Kynsley Pearson doubled and singled for Austermiller. Lillian B. Goad singled twice and Jocelyn Moreno and Kendra Yost once each.

Bates Ford 10, PJ's HVAC 3

Kaytlin-Sue Williams singled for Bates.

Addison Perkins tripled as she, Scarlett Biddle and Destiny Draper singled for PJ's.

TDS Windows 8, BASE Cleaning 4

Adollynne Lalka-Hill tripled for TDS while Aubrey N. Smith singled as she and Sophia Gaines doubled. Harper Hall singled twice and Addilyn Hardesty, Mercedeez Marsh, Alice Pierce and Mary-Kate Taylor once each. Taylor struck out seven batters from the circle.

Brelyn Christenbury doubled as she and Emmy Bibbings singled for BASE.

10-UNDER

Wilson Bank & Trust 10, Price Point Furniture 7

Mariah Logue hit a walk-off grand slam home run to win the game for Wilson Bank & Trust. Adalynn Dunaway and Addie Theiring singled.

Kiwanis 15, Aroluxe 6

Rylee Dillon tripled and singled for Kiwanis while Sophia Tippett doubled. Amaria Dobson and Jaylee Pennington singled.

MAY 7 8-UNDER

Dick's Sporting Goods 15, J Davidson Builders 3

Julia Thompson tripled and singled for Dick's while Raelynn Hammrich doubled three times. Presley Hackett, Addie Stafford and Lola Trammel each singled twice and doubled. Mireya Garcia singled three times, Aislyn Christenbury and Raelyn Steele twice each and Adeline Good once.

Ryan Roofing 15, Southeast Impressions 8

Mya Dillard tripled for SEI. Emalyn Ballew, Ashtyn George and Jocelyn Vantrease singled as they and Ellie Outson doubled. Madeline Carbonell singled three times and Lily Anderson, Pasleigh Taylor Pace and Bentley Vantrease once apiece.

6-UNDER

Richard Whitener 14, Rackley Roofing 10

Kimber Haskin singled twice and Clara Smith once as both doubled for Richard Whitener. Payton Hackett, Lennox Pinelli and Kennedy Ward each singled three times and Corleigh Conrad, Larkin Mofield, Calissa Perkins and Alice Rickard twice apiece.

Wesley Works 12, Ligon & Bobo 8

Ja'Nea Wilford tripled and singled for Wesley while Liza Flatt, Josie Hobdy and Addison Miller each singled twice and doubled. Amina Frey, Willow Neal and Paisley Turnage each singled three times; Emma Hochberg and Louella LaFevers twice apiece and Raelynn Smotherman once.