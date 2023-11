Luke Schoonmaker scores second career TD to give Cowboys 7-0 lead

Cowboys rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker entered Sunday's game with three catches for 14 yards and a touchdown.

He has one catch for 18 yards and a touchdown today.

Schoonmaker has given the Cowboys a 7-0 lead on the team's second possession.

The Cowboys and Panthers traded punts to begin the game.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 6-of-8 for 43 yards and a touchdown, and running back Tony Pollard has 34 yards on three carries.