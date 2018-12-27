Luka Doncic falls 1 rebound short of NBA triple-double milestone

Luka Doncic was one rebound away from the NBA record book on Wednesday.

The do-it-all Dallas Mavericks rookie posted another remarkable line in a 122-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He led Dallas with 21 points and 10 assists, while his nine rebounds left him one short of posting a triple-double.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Almost the youngest ever

Had he picked up one more board, Doncic would have become the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double at 19 years, 301 days old.

[Play in our Week 17 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

He still has time to pull off the feat. Markelle Fultz holds that honor with a late season triple-double for the Philadelphia 76ers last year at 19 years, 317 days old.

Luka Doncic fell one rebound shy Wednesday of an NBA record held by Markelle Fultz. (Getty)

It’s safe to say whether he gets there or not, Doncic is happy with his position over Fultz’s tumultuous two-year career.

Doncic exceeding expectations

Doncic has been everything and more the Mavericks hoped for when they effectively traded from the fifth spot to the third spot with the Atlanta Hawks, who coveted Trae Young out of Oklahoma.

Doncic is averaging 19 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 steals as the Mavericks have posted a 16-17 start on the heels of a 24-58 outing last year. He’s also hitting absurd shots like this gem last week against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s safe to say that if he doesn’t break Fultz’s mark in the next couple of weeks, it won’t be long after before he posts that first triple-double.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• LeBron listed as day-to-day with slight groin strain

• Report: UFC fighter injured in grenade attack

• Twitter roasts unflattering Draymond sketch

• Bears’ Mack puts on Bulls uniform for Christmas

