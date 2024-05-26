Luisangel Acuña picks up four hits in win for Triple-A Syracuse

After a slow start to the minor league season, Mets prospect Luisangel Acuña has really gotten hot with his bat, and that was the case Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse.

Acuña went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the Syracuse Mets' 9-6 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday. With his productive day at the plate, Acuña raised his batting average from .240 to .254.

Saturday was just an example of how comfortable Acuña is getting at the plate. He has 10 hits over his last six games and is batting .283 in the month of May. While the power isn't present, he's getting on base and stealing bases as Syracuse's leadoff hitter -- Acuna has swiped nine bags and was caught just twice this month.

Overall, Acuña is slashing .254/.299/.654 in 46 games in Triple-A.

Unfortunately, Saturday's game was not as great for starter Dom Hamel.

Hamel pitched just 3.1 innings (82 pitches/44 strikes) while giving up six runs on eight hits and four walks. He struck out three batters.

The 25-year-old has had a tough go in his first season with Syracuse. In nine starts, Hamel is pitching to a 7.36 ERA and a 1.91 WHIP. His strikeouts are impressive overall -- 43 over 36.2 innings -- but has given up 17 runs over his last four starts including two outings where he gave up six.