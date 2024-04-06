Luis Robert Jr. exits the game with an apparent lower leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. left Friday's White Sox-Royals game with a right hip flexor strain, manager Pedro Grifol revealed after the game.

Robert Jr. hit a ball into left field during the ninth inning, but while rounding first base, he pulled up limping. He left the field on his power, but not without grimacing and limping off.

Robert Jr. injured the same hip flexor he tore during the 2021 season. He missed over three months during the start of the 2021 season due to that injury.

Not having Robert Jr. on the field would be a massive loss for the White Sox. He's inarguably the team's best player at the plate and on defense.

He's started this season well. He's hit two home runs with four RBIs to complement them. His .208 batting average isn't indicative of his true ceiling. Last season, he finished hitting .264 with 38 home runs.

The White Sox recently lost Eloy Jimenez to the 10-day injury list with a left adductor strain. The injury bug has always favored the White Sox top brass in recent seasons, and it's rearing its ugly head early this season.

