Luguentz Dort with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with an assist vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 12/29/2022
The Lakers may not look to make a trade this winter if they feel like it won't move the needle considerably.
Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield caught the ball off the opening tip and immediately launched a three, making what might be the fastest shot in NBA history.
The Lakers have LeBron James under a guaranteed contract for at least two more seasons, and he's not guaranteeing he'll stay interested for that long.
A lot of Magic players left their bench during the incident.
The Warriors are 15-2 within the friendly confines of Chase Center but a miserable 3-16 on the road. What gives? Ty Jerome has thoughts.
Steve Kerr praised the Warriors for their gritty performance in the win over the Jazz.
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes and Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner got into a heated altercation during their game on Wednesday.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers. Here's what caused the eye injury that could force him out of his second straight game.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum got the better of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the battle of duos Thursday night. We share our takeaways from the Celtics' 116-110 win over the Clippers.
The Warriors operated without All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins in their last 12 games. That streak most likely will reach 13.
In a game featuring teams among the favorites to reach the NBA Finals, the Clippers can't come up with clutch shots in a 116-110 loss to the Boston Celtics.
Yet again, Dallas star Luka Doncic proved too much for Houston to handle on Thursday night. #Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had a strong mid-range game in defeat.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. joined "Warriors Postgame Live" after scoring 11 points in the Dubs' win over the Jazz on Wednesday night.
Austin Reaves has hit a new level this season, but it could make him costly for the Lakers to keep around past 2023.
Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. aka "PBJ" somehow never has eaten a PB&J sandwich until this week.
The additions of White and Brogdon have squeezed Pritchard's role.
Juan Toscano-Anderson reveals how the Warriors leaning on their championship experience after losing Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.