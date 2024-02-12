Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?

Swimmers, wrestlers, a diver and a basketball player are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.

The A-J accepts nominations each week until noon Sunday. Online voting begins at 4 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced Friday.

HOW TO NOMINATE

► Coaching staffs can nominate a player for next week's award by emailing sports@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► Include nomination with grade level and pertinent stats/info from this week's games/results.

Here are this week's nominees.

Female athletes

Zoe Bennett, Jr., Lubbock-Cooper — Won the 126-pound class at the Region I-5A wrestling meet to improve to 44-2 overall.

Alexandria Leppert, Sr., Talkington/Coronado — Won 1-meter diving at the Region I-5A meet with 336.50 points.

Scarlett McCloud, Sr., Lubbock High — Won the 200 and 400 freestyles, along with swimming on the first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relays at region.

Male athletes

Jones Lambert, Sr., Lubbock High — In addition to anchoring the first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, won the 200 and 500 freestyles at the Region I-5A meet.

Gabriel Ordonez, Jr., Lubbock-Cooper — Won the region wrestling title in the 175-pound weight class.

Sergio Valadez, Jr., Floydada — Scored a game-high 25 points in a win over Hale Center.

