Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?
Swimmers, wrestlers, a diver and a basketball player are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.
The A-J accepts nominations each week until noon Sunday. Online voting begins at 4 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced Friday.
HOW TO NOMINATE
► Coaching staffs can nominate a player for next week's award by emailing sports@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.
► Include nomination with grade level and pertinent stats/info from this week's games/results.
Here are this week's nominees.
Female athletes
Zoe Bennett, Jr., Lubbock-Cooper — Won the 126-pound class at the Region I-5A wrestling meet to improve to 44-2 overall.
Alexandria Leppert, Sr., Talkington/Coronado — Won 1-meter diving at the Region I-5A meet with 336.50 points.
Scarlett McCloud, Sr., Lubbock High — Won the 200 and 400 freestyles, along with swimming on the first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relays at region.
Male athletes
Jones Lambert, Sr., Lubbock High — In addition to anchoring the first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, won the 200 and 500 freestyles at the Region I-5A meet.
Gabriel Ordonez, Jr., Lubbock-Cooper — Won the region wrestling title in the 175-pound weight class.
Sergio Valadez, Jr., Floydada — Scored a game-high 25 points in a win over Hale Center.
