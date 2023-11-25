LSU WR Malik Nabers hopes to break Tigers' career receiving yards record in bowl game

LSU football star receiver Malik Nabers told reporters Saturday he intends to play in the Tigers' upcoming bowl game so he can try and break the program's all-time receiving yards record.

In LSU's 41-30 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, Nabers broke the program's all-time receptions record, previously held by Wendell Davis (183). Nabers said he will play in the bowl game to try and break the record, although he later downplayed his statement and said it's a decision he'll look into.

"It means everything," Nabers said of breaking the receptions record. "I really never paid attention to the receptions lead, I was really paying attention on the receiving yards. It was one record, got one more to chase.

"I'm still gonna break it."

Nabers was then asked if he will play in the bowl game and he responded: "Yes, sir. I will."

Nabers, a Biletnikoff Award candidate who led the country with 1,424 receiving yards entering Saturday's game, finished his regular season with 1,546 receiving yards after posting six receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns against the Aggies.

Nabers is only 22 receiving yards short of Josh Reed's all-time record for receiving yards (3,001), but offered a bit of doubt regarding his availability later in the interview for the Tigers' bowl game, which has yet to be announced.

"I really want to play," Nabers said. "It's a decision I might have to look into, to play. Like I said, a lot of people don't come across this record to break. So, you know, being a competitor that I am and being a dog that I am, I want to set myself in history. I want to leave my name at the No. 1 spot as (many) times as I can."

Malik Nabers stats 2023

Following his game vs. Texas A&M, Nabers finished the 2023 college football season with 86 receptions for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns. Here's a game-by-game look of Nabers' receiving stats:

vs. Florida State: Six receptions for 67 yards

vs. Grambling: Five receptions for 87 yards, one touchown

vs. Mississippi State: 13 receptions for 239 yards, two touchdowns

vs. Arkansas: Eight receptions for 130 yards, two touchdowns

vs. Ole Miss: Eight receptions for 102 yards

vs. Missouri: Six receptions for 146 yards, one touchdown

vs. Auburn: Six receptions for 89 yards, one touchdown

vs. Army: Four receptions for 121 yards, two touchdowns

vs. Alabama: 10 receptions for 171 yards, one touchdown

vs. Florida: Six receptions for 132 yards

vs. Georgia State: Eight receptions for 140 yards, two touchdowns

vs. Texas A&M: Six receptions for 122 yards, two touchdowns

LSU record for career receiving yards

With his latest game, Nabers is just 21 yards shy of Reed's mark of 3,001 yards, which he set in three years from 1999 through 2001. Here is where Nabers ranks all time in career receiving yards at LSU:

Josh Reed: 3,001 yards (1999-2001) Malik Nabers: 2,980 yards (2021-present) Wendell Davis: 2,708 yards (1984-87) Eric Martin: 2,625 yards (1981-84) Michael Clayton: 2,582 yards (2001-03) Brandon LaFell: 2,517 yards (2006-09) Justin Jefferson: 2,415 yards (2017-19) Dwayne Bowe: 2,403 yards (2003-06) Odell Beckham Jr.: 2,340 yards (2011-13) Tony Moss: 2,196 yards (1986-89)

