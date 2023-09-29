LSU Wire Roundtable: Predictions for Tigers’ key SEC West matchup at Ole Miss in Week 5

The Tigers were fortunate to avoid a loss against Arkansas last week, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier in Week 5.

LSU heads to Oxford to take on Ole Miss, a team it beat definitively at Death Valley last season. The Rebels are licking their wounds after a 24-10 loss to Alabama last week, but they are still a dangerous team that could give the Tigers struggles.

With a win on Saturday night, it would really start shaping up to be a two-team race in the West between the Tigers and Crimson Tide. Here’s how our staff sees the game playing out as LSU looks to do just that.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

I have some questions about LSU’s defense after the outing against Arkansas last week, and this game has the potential to be even trickier. I expect Ole Miss to bounce back from the loss, and while the Rebels did a decent job keeping the Tide in check, this challenge with Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Co. will be a lot tougher. I think LSU wins fairly comfortably.

Prediction: LSU 38, Ole Miss 27

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

Ole Miss and LSU are in similar spots right now. Both have a loss to the best team they’ve played and both need a resume win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Saturday is a chance to get it. LSU’s a slight favorite on the road but I like this matchup for the Tigers. Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense stay hot and the Tiger defensive line will take advantage of a struggling Ole Miss offensive line.

Prediction: LSU 34, Ole Miss 24

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

There will be a lot of points scored in this one. Two powerhouse offenses are going to flex their muscles against two defenses that are still trying to work some issues out.

Prediction: LSU 42, Ole Miss 35

Composite Prediction

Prediction: LSU 38, Ole Miss 27

