LSU vs Purdue prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Monday, January 2, 2023

LSU vs Purdue Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Prediction Game Preview

LSU vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Monday, January 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ABC

Record: LSU (9-4), Purdue (8-5)

LSU vs Purdue Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 5 Things To Know

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– For the second straight bowl game, LSU is playing a bunch of guys wearing the uniforms, but the main men are done. The team will hardly be a proper representation of the 2022 self.

It was a great first season under Brian Kelly with a win over Alabama and a trip to the SEC Championship, but if it seems like just about everyone has opted out, or is injured, or both, it’s because that’s the deal. From WR Kayshon Boutte, to dangerous pass rusher BJ Ojulari, to … this could go on for a while.

– Purdue is playing a bunch of guys wearing the uniforms, but plenty of the main men are done, including the head coach. Jeff Brohm made a lateral move to Louisville, but another Brohm – brother Brian – will coach in the bowl while new head coach Ryan Walters waits in the wings. The coaching, though, isn’t the issue.

QB Aidan O’Connell is out, so is top TE Payne Durham, so is star WR Charlies Jones, so is … this could go on for a while.

– Purdue has been okay in bowl games, but it’s usually the team that has the full complement of players. Last year it won a Music City Bowl thriller over Tennessee, and was 2-1 in bowls under Brohm and 4-2 going back to 2007.

– LSU has been wonderful in bowl games over the years. Again, last year’s team was a shadow of its normal self in a sad Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State, but before that it won three straight before that – two of them in the College Football Playoff including the national title. Before last year it was 5-1 since 2014 and 17-7 since 1989.

– The Citrus Bowl hasn’t been too bad lately, but ie’s on a bit of a rough run over the last decade. Last year’s 20-17 Kentucky win over Iowa was interesting, even if there weren’t a ton of fireworks. Three of the last five have been close, but nine of the last 13 were decided by double-digits.

Why Purdue Will Win The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

The passing game should still work.

Aidan O’Connell might be out, but Austin Burton is a big passer who’s just seasoned enough to be okay. He stepped in against Florida Atlantic and hit 72% of his passes for 166 yards and three scores, but he hasn’t done anything since with O’Connell leading the way to the Big Ten Championship.

The midrange passing game might not be quite as sharp, but it’ll keep things moving, the offensive line should be able to hold up, and for a team that throws like Purdue does, the running game is every bit as important.

The Boilermakers are 6-0 when running for more than 111 yards, and 2-5 when they don’t. The backs are still in place to mix things up a bit.

LSU is 0-3 when allowing more than 210 rushing yards and 9-1 when it gives up fewer. Purdue has to at least give it a try with 35 carries or so.

But …

Why LSU Will Win The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Jayden Daniels is supposed to give it a go.

The LSU quarterback is dinged up, but he’s coming back for the 2023 season and he should be able to play in this. In a game that’s missing a whole lot of key parts, having Daniels as a steadying factor might make all of the difference.

When the offense is moving, it’s great on third downs, there’s enough of a running game to balance things out, and when Daniels is in a groove, the passing attack can go off. It was in comeback/keep up mode, but the offense threw for over 500 yards against Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Oddly enough, Purdue wins when it gives up a ton of passing yards – it’s 6-2 when allowing 200 yards or more. It’s more about its own offense, and that’s where the LSU defense has to kick in.

As long as the defensive front can hold up against the run, and if the offensive line can give Daniels time …

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

LSU vs Purdue Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Good luck trying to figure this one out with all the lost parts on both sides.

Both teams are gutted, but the LSU twos should be stronger than the Purdue backups in several spots. Purdue needs the timing to be there to make its offense work, and that’s not going to be easy.

LSU won’t be able to line up and blast away with any sort of consistency, but it’ll do just enough to control the tempo. Purdue won’t hit enough downfield shots – it’s not a deep throwing team anyway – Jayden Daniels will be okay keeping the chains moving for the Tigers, and Brian Kelly’s team will come up with one very, very ragged bowl win.

LSU is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 24 points. It’ll allow fewer than 24 points.

LSU vs Purdue Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: LSU 31, Purdue 20

Line: LSU -15.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl History

Jan. 1, 2022 Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Jan. 1, 2021 Northwestern 35, Auburn 19

Jan. 1, 2020 Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Jan. 1, 2019 Kentucky 27, Penn State 24

Jan. 1, 2018 Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

Dec. 31, 2016 LSU 29, Louisville 9

Jan. 1, 2016 Michigan 41 Florida 7

Jan. 1, 2015 Missouri 33 Minnesota 17

Jan. 1, 2014 South Carolina 34 Wisconsin 24

Jan. 1, 2013 Georgia 45 Nebraska 31

Jan. 2, 2012 South Carolina 30 Nebraska 13

Jan. 1, 2011 Alabama 49 Michigan State 7

Jan. 1, 2010 Penn State 19 LSU 17

Jan. 1, 2009 Georgia 24 Michigan State 12

Jan. 1, 2008 Michigan 41 Florida 35

Jan. 1, 2007 Wisconsin 17 Arkansas 14

Jan. 2, 2006 Wisconsin 24 Auburn 10

Jan. 1, 2005 Iowa 30 LSU 25

Jan. 1, 2004 Georgia 34 Purdue 27 (OT)

Jan. 1, 2003 Auburn 13 Penn State 9

Jan. 1, 2002 Tennessee 45 Michigan 17

Jan. 1, 2001 Michigan 31 Auburn 28

Jan. 1, 2000 Michigan State 37 Florida 34

Jan. 1, 1999 Michigan 45 Arkansas 31

Jan. 1, 1998 Florida 21 Penn State 6

Jan. 1, 1997 Tennessee 48 Northwestern 28

Jan. 1, 1996 Tennessee 20 Ohio State 14

Jan. 2, 1995 Alabama 24 Ohio State 17

Jan. 1, 1994 Penn State 31 Tennessee 13

Jan. 1, 1993 Georgia 21 Ohio State 14

Jan. 1, 1992 California 37 Clemson 13

Jan. 1, 1991 Georgia Tech 45 Nebraska 21

Jan. 1, 1990 Illinois 31 Virginia 21

Jan. 2, 1989 Clemson 13 Oklahoma 6

Jan. 1, 1988 Clemson 35 Penn State 10

Jan. 1, 1987 Auburn 16 USC 7

Dec. 28, 1985 Ohio State 10 BYU 7

Dec. 22, 1984 Florida State 17 Georgia 17

Dec. 17, 1983 Tennessee 30 Maryland 23

Dec. 18, 1982 Auburn 33 Boston College 26

Dec. 19, 1981 Missouri 19 Southern Miss 17

Dec. 20, 1980 Florida 35 Maryland 20

Dec. 22, 1979 LSU 34 Wake Forest 10

Dec. 23, 1978 N.C. State 30 Pittsburgh 17

Dec. 23, 1977 Florida State 40 Texas Tech 17

Dec. 18, 1976 Oklahoma State 49 BYU 21

Dec. 20, 1975 Miami Univ. 20 South Carolina 7

Dec. 21, 1974 Miami Univ. 21 Georgia 10

Dec. 22, 1973 Miami Univ. 16 Florida 7

Dec. 29, 1972 Tampa 21 Kent State 18

Dec. 28, 1971 Toledo 28 Richmond 3

Dec. 28, 1970 Toledo 40 William & Mary 12

Dec. 26, 1969 Toledo 56 Davidson 33

Dec. 27, 1968 Richmond 49 Ohio 42

Dec. 16, 1967 Tennessee-Martin 25 West Chester 8

Dec. 10, 1966 Morgan State 14 West Chester 6

Dec. 11, 1965 East Carolina 31 Maine 0

Dec. 12, 1964 East Carolina 14 Massachusetts 13

Dec. 28, 1963 Western Kentucky 27 Coast Guard 0

Dec. 22, 1962 Houston 49 Miami Univ. 21

Dec. 29, 1961 Lamar 21 Middle Tennessee 14

Dec. 30, 1960 The Citadel 27 Tennessee Tech 0

Jan. 1, 1960 Middle Tennessee 21 Presbyerian 9

Dec. 27, 1958 Texas A&M Commerce 26 Missouri Valley 7

Jan. 1, 1958 Texas A&M Commerce 10 Southern Miss 9

Jan. 1, 1957 West Texas 20 Southern Miss 13

Jan. 2, 1956 Juniata 6 Missouri Valley 7

Jan. 1, 1955 Omaha 7 Eastern Kentucky 6

Jan. 1, 1954 Arkansas State 7 Texas A&M Commerce 7

Jan. 1, 1953 Texas A&M Commerce 33 Tennessee Tech 10

Jan. 1, 1952 Stetson 35 Arkansas State 20

Jan. 1, 1951 Charleston 35 Emory & Henry 14

Jan. 2, 1950 St. Vincent’s 7 Emory & Henry 6

Jan. 1, 1949 Murray State 21 Sul Ross State 21

Jan. 1, 1948 Catawba 7 Marshall 0

Jan. 1, 1947 Catawba 31 Maryville 0



– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Predictions

