New LSU tight ends coach Slade Nagle to also serve as special teams coordinator

LSU formally announced the hiring of former Tulane offensive coordinator Slade Nagle as the tight ends coach on Wednesday night, officially completing the on-field staff.

News of Nagle’s hiring was reported earlier on Wednesday, but we now know that he will also serve as the special teams coordinator. John Jancek was hired as the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator ahead of the 2023 season, but he was moved to the defensive line when Jimmy Lindsey took a leave of absence and was replaced by fellow assistant Bob Diaco.

Lindsey was let go along with most of the defensive staff following the season. Both Jancek and Diaco remain on staff in undetermined roles, but it seems neither will direct special teams in 2024.

Slade Nagle is joining the staff as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach

Nagle, a Baton Rouge native, is returning to LSU where he served as an analyst working with special teams under Les Miles in 2009.

