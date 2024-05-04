LSU softball shuts out Liberty to open final regular season series

The LSU softball team dropped its final four SEC series, but it’s looking to recapture some momentum this weekend against Liberty in its final regular season series. The Tigers got off to a nice start in that regard, taking Game 1 against the Flames in 4-0 shutout fashion.

It was a pitching duel early on with neither team scoring a run in the first four innings. But the Tigers struck first in the fifth after a pair of singles. Ali Newland hit a sac fly, and Raeleen Gutierrez followed with an RBI double.

In the sixth, LSU picked up some insurance after a throwing error from Liberty on a sac bunt allowed the Tigers to put two more runs across.

Sydney Berzon pitched a complete game, allowing five hits but no runs. She struck out four batters and walked none.

The Tigers return to the field Saturday night for Game 2 at 6 p.m. CT as they look to clinch the series.

