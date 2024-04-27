LSU softball drops series opener at home against No. 15 Arkansas

LSU softball’s offensive woes in SEC continued to plague it in its series opener against Arkansas on Friday night at Tiger Park.

Sydney Berzon allowed seven hits on the mound in a complete game, but she only gave up one earned run. In spite of that, the Tigers couldn’t get the run support they needed as they dropped Game 1 2-1.

After two scoreless innings to start the game, LSU struck first in the bottom of the third with a fielder’s choice scoring a run with baserunners at the corners and two outs. Arkansas would tie it up in the fourth, however, when a fielding error allowed a run to score from second.

The game remained knotted up at one run each until the top of the seventh when Arkansas broke the gridlock with an RBI single to put it up 2-1. LSU recorded a pair of hits in the bottom of the frame, but they were stranded.

The Tigers will now need to win the final two games of the series to avoid taking a fourth consecutive SEC series loss. Game 2 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Saturday at Tiger Park.

