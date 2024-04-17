LSU redshirt freshman receiver enters transfer portal

LSU has seen its second transfer portal departure in the spring window as redshirt freshman receiver Khai Prean opted to enter the portal on Wednesday.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Prean entered the portal with a no-contact tag. That would seemingly indicate that he already knows where he’s going, or at least has a shortlist.

Prean joins Jaxon Howard as LSU’s spring transfer portal entrants so far, but Howard signaled his intention to transfer prior to the window opening on Tuesday.

A four-star recruit and top-20 recruit nationally, the Belle Rose, Louisiana, native didn’t appear in any games as a true freshman and ultimately took a redshirt year.

LSU wide receiver Khai Prean has entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag, @On3sports has learned. Florida State, Mississippi State and Auburn were his other finalists as a recruit.https://t.co/VNvB2EkEgp pic.twitter.com/hsGjQdYT4C — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 17, 2024

With Prean now out of the mix, LSU will turn to players like Chris Hilton Jr., last year’s transfer addition Aaron Anderson and fellow 2023 recruit Shelton Sampson Jr. for depth behind the new starting receiving corps, which seems to be comprised of Kyren Lacy, Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas and CJ Daniels as we complete spring ball.

