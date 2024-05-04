LSU misses out another top defensive tackle transfer target

LSU has a big need at defensive tackle in the spring transfer portal window, but its list of options is quickly dwindling.

After Damonic Williams committed to Oklahoma on Thursday night, the Tigers got more bad news on Friday night when Michigan State defensive tackle transfer Simeon Barrow Jr. committed to Miami, a move that many analysts predicted.

Without an addition to the defensive tackle room to this point, the Tigers are down to just two players who have game experience in Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee after Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith left for the draft.

The need at the position persists, and it’s getting to be slim pickings. Barrow ranked as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the portal, one spot behind Williams.

BREAKING: Former Michigan State Standout DL Simeon Barrow Jr. has Committed to Miami, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 290 DL totaled 110 Tackles, 10.5 Sacks, & 2 FF in his 3 years at Michigan State Was the Top Available DL in the Portal (per On3 Industry) https://t.co/pPlEbwoP83 pic.twitter.com/NBwM3IAoL8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 3, 2024

In four years with the Spartans, the Grovetown, Georgia, native appeared in 34 games with 30 starts. He had 110 career tackles with 18.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks. He also blocked a pair of field goals, forced two fumbles and recovered one.

