LSU lands former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is headed to the SEC.

Daniels will continue his career at LSU, the school announced on Sunday. Daniels, who will be immediately eligible at LSU, was a three-year starter at Arizona State.

In December, Daniels said he would return to ASU for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft. However, he changed course last month and put his name into the transfer portal. A few weeks later, Daniels has decided to play for the Tigers, who are entering a new era under new head coach Brian Kelly.

“Jayden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback room even stronger,” Kelly said. “He’s a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet. We are excited to welcome Jayden to our program as we continue to build a roster of student-athletes who will compete for championships on the field and work just as hard in the classroom to earn their degree.”

Daniels was a highly coveted four-star recruit when he chose Arizona State out of the class of 2019. He became the starter as a true freshman and quickly flashed his potential. Daniels was up-and-down over the course of his career, but there’s no doubting his talent.

Overall, Daniels threw for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions at ASU. He also rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 scores.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) performs in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Daniels to enter LSU quarterback competition

At LSU, Daniels joins a quarterback room that also includes senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard.

Brennan was Joe Burrow’s backup in 2018 and 2019 and became LSU’s starter in 2020 before going down with an injury after four games. He was expected to compete for the starting job entering the 2021 season but broke his arm in an accident during a fishing trip. Brennan put his name into the transfer portal back in November but opted to stay with the program after meeting with Kelly.

Nussmeier played in four games last season, completing 29-of-57 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Howard, meanwhile, was a five-star recruit in the class of 2022.

LSU opens its 2022 season against Florida State on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.