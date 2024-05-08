LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Brian Thomas Jr. in ideal situations to succeed in the NFL

LSU had three players selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft last month.

One of those players — receiver Malik Nabers — enters a situation with some uncertainty as it could be the last year with quarterback Daniel Jones leading the New York Giants. However, quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was drafted by the Washington Commanders at pick No. 2, and fellow receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 23, seem to be in much better situations.

Daniels joins a young core in Washington with an intriguing offensive coordinator pairing in Kliff Kingsbury, while Thomas joins one of the league’s better young quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence.

NFL.com’s Marc Ross listed both among the 10 rookies in the best situations to succeed immediately. Here’s what he said about Daniels in Washington.

Washington’s new regime — led by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn — worked for months in preparation of drafting a quarterback. The Commanders signed veterans along the offensive line (Nick Allegretti and Tyler Biadasz), while also adding tight end Zach Ertz and running back Austin Ekeler to fortify the pass-catching options that already included Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Then they drafted more offensive talent to flank Daniels. My hat is off to Peters for making such a concerted effort to upgrade the foundation around the team’s new franchise quarterback. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is in a good position to succeed early in his career.

Here’s Ross’ breakdown of Thomas’ fit with a Jaguars team that desperately needed receiver help.

Despite losing Calvin Ridley in free agency, the Jaguars still made a concerted effort this offseason to surround Trevor Lawrence with more talent, signing Gabe Davis to a three-year deal and drafting Thomas in the first round of the draft. Alongside Davis and Christian Kirk, the LSU product should begin as a WR2 or WR3, with plenty of upside to develop and grow within the offense throughout the season. With his playmaking ability, speed and natural talent, Thomas should elevate into a bigger role before too long.

There are always going to be learning curves as a rookie in the NFL, but it seems the pair of former LSU stars could find early success in friendly situations at the next level.

