LSU football score vs. Auburn: Live updates from rivalry matchup at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – No. 20 LSU football heads back home this weekend, as it faces off against Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).
LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) enters this weekend after a massive victory on the road over No. 25 Missouri. LSU came back from a 22-7 deficit and closed out the game on a 42-17 run.
Auburn (3-2, 0-2) had last weekend off but has lost its last two games to Texas A&M and No. 1 Georgia.
LSU won last year's matchup between the two sides at Auburn, 21-17. Greg Brooks Jr.'s interception in the fourth quarter sealed the win for LSU.
What channel is LSU football vs. Auburn on today?
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
What time does LSU football vs. Auburn start?
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
When: 6 p.m. CT
LSU football vs. Auburn betting odds
Spread: LSU (-11.5)
Over/Under: 61 points
Moneyline: LSU (+320), Auburn (-410)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 41-14 win
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 34-31 win
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT
Oct. 7
at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT
Oct. 14
Auburn, 6 p.m. CT
Oct. 21
Army, 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Auburn football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sept. 2
UMass, 59-14 win
Sept. 9
at California, 14-10 win
Sept. 16
Samford, 45-13 win
Sept. 23
at Texas A&M, 27-10 loss
Sept. 30
Georgia, 27-20 loss
Oct. 7
OFF
Oct. 14
at LSU, 6 p.m. CT
Oct. 21
Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT
Oct. 28
Mississippi State, TBA
Nov. 4
at Vanderbilt, TBA
Nov. 11
at Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 18
New Mexico State, TBA
Nov. 24
Alabama, TBA
Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley
