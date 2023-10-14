Advertisement

LSU football score vs. Auburn: Live updates from rivalry matchup at Tiger Stadium

Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
BATON ROUGE – No. 20 LSU football heads back home this weekend, as it faces off against Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) enters this weekend after a massive victory on the road over No. 25 Missouri. LSU came back from a 22-7 deficit and closed out the game on a 42-17 run.

Auburn (3-2, 0-2) had last weekend off but has lost its last two games to Texas A&M and No. 1 Georgia.

LSU won last year's matchup between the two sides at Auburn, 21-17. Greg Brooks Jr.'s interception in the fourth quarter sealed the win for LSU.

What channel is LSU football vs. Auburn on today?

  • TV: ESPN

  • Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

MORE: How to stream LSU vs. Missouri live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

What time does LSU football vs. Auburn start?

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

  • When: 6 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Auburn betting odds

  • Spread: LSU (-11.5)

  • Over/Under: 61 points

  • Moneyline: LSU (+320), Auburn (-410)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sep. 3

Florida State, 45-24 loss

Sep. 9

Grambling State, 72-10 win

Sep. 16

at Mississippi State, 41-14 win

Sep. 23

Arkansas, 34-31 win

Sep. 30

at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT

Oct. 7

at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT

Oct. 14

Auburn, 6 p.m. CT

Oct. 21

Army, 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 28

Bye

Nov. 4

at Alabama, TBA

Nov. 11

Florida, TBA

Nov. 18

Georgia State, TBA

Nov. 25

Texas A&M, TBA

Auburn football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sept. 2

UMass, 59-14 win

Sept. 9

at California, 14-10 win

Sept. 16

Samford, 45-13 win

Sept. 23

at Texas A&M, 27-10 loss

Sept. 30

Georgia, 27-20 loss

Oct. 7

OFF

Oct. 14

at LSU, 6 p.m. CT

Oct. 21

Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT

Oct. 28

Mississippi State, TBA

Nov. 4

at Vanderbilt, TBA

Nov. 11

at Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 18

New Mexico State, TBA

Nov. 24

Alabama, TBA

