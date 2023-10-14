LSU football score vs. Auburn: Live updates from rivalry matchup at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – No. 20 LSU football heads back home this weekend, as it faces off against Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) enters this weekend after a massive victory on the road over No. 25 Missouri. LSU came back from a 22-7 deficit and closed out the game on a 42-17 run.

Auburn (3-2, 0-2) had last weekend off but has lost its last two games to Texas A&M and No. 1 Georgia.

LSU won last year's matchup between the two sides at Auburn, 21-17. Greg Brooks Jr.'s interception in the fourth quarter sealed the win for LSU.

LSU football score vs. Auburn Tigers

LSU football vs. Auburn: Live updates

What channel is LSU football vs. Auburn on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

MORE: How to stream LSU vs. Missouri live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

What time does LSU football vs. Auburn start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

When: 6 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Auburn betting odds

Spread: LSU (-11.5)

Over/Under: 61 points

Moneyline: LSU (+320), Auburn (-410)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT Oct. 7 at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT Oct. 14 Auburn, 6 p.m. CT Oct. 21 Army, 6:30 p.m. CT Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Auburn football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sept. 2 UMass, 59-14 win Sept. 9 at California, 14-10 win Sept. 16 Samford, 45-13 win Sept. 23 at Texas A&M, 27-10 loss Sept. 30 Georgia, 27-20 loss Oct. 7 OFF Oct. 14 at LSU, 6 p.m. CT Oct. 21 Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT Oct. 28 Mississippi State, TBA Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt, TBA Nov. 11 at Arkansas, TBA Nov. 18 New Mexico State, TBA Nov. 24 Alabama, TBA

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football score vs. Auburn: Live updates, highlights