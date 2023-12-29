LSU football score prediction vs. Wisconsin: Scouting report on ReliaQuest Bowl matchup

BATON ROUGE — LSU football heads into its second bowl game under coach Brian Kelly with nearly a full roster.

The No. 13 Tigers (9-3) will have all but one starter from the end of the regular season available for their matchup against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day (11 a.m., ESPN2). In the age of the transfer portal and players opting out of bowl games in favor of the NFL Draft, that's a rarity.

The only starter who will sit out the bowl game is Jayden Daniels. The Heisman Trophy winner will not play in Tampa to help preserve his high NFL Draft stock but will be around the team heading into the game and in Florida when LSU faces Wisconsin on Jan. 1.

Here's a preview of LSU's matchup against the Badgers in Tampa, including a score prediction for the game.

Unlike LSU, Wisconsin will be missing many pieces

Wisconsin has lost four key contributors to the transfer portal and three starters to the NFL Draft.

The Badgers should have starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai available. But without wide receivers Chimerie Dike and Skyler Bell, star running back Braelon Allen or starting guard Tanor Bortellini, their offense will be short handed while they try to expose LSU's subpar defense.

And it won't just be the offense that'll be short handed. Wisconsin's defense will also be missing pieces. The Badgers won't have cornerback Jason Maitre, defensive lineman Rodas Johnson or linebacker Jordan Turner, who was fourth on the team in sacks and tackles for loss this season, against LSU.

It's Garrett Nussmeier's time to shine

With Daniels opting out of the bowl game, Nussmeier will make his first ever collegiate start for LSU.

"You can see that his engagement is total different, right?" Kelly said on Dec. 18. "When he's driving the offense, his leadership, he's so much more vocal.

"We want him to be who he is."

This may sound obvious but Nussmeier has a different playing style than Daniels. Daniels vastly improved with his deep passing capabilities this season, but his ultimate strength was his mobility and speed. Nussmeier, however, has never been shy when it comes to airing out deep throws.

"This offense will will be one that fits him," Kelly said. "I think we all know those that follow LSU football and know Garrett Nussmeier, you know he's different than Jayden Daniels. He likes to move the football down the field.

"We're gonna give this offense a bit of a different look, to surround it towards his style."

Player to watch: Shelton Sampson Jr.

Shelton Sampson Jr. hasn't played much during his first season at LSU. The freshman wideout has yet to record a catch in his collegiate career.

But at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Sampson has the talent and raw athleticism to break into LSU's rotation at wide receiver in 2024. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 15 wide receiver in the nation in the 2023 class. He also impressed during the portion of practice open to the media on Dec. 19.

Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. will be playing in the bowl game for LSU, meaning that snaps could be difficult to come by for Sampson. But offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton would be wise to get Sampson's feet wet with some playing time during the bowl game.

Score prediction: LSU 45, Wisconsin 17

LSU overwhelms a Wisconsin team that has been picked apart by the transfer portal this month. Even with a suspect secondary, expect the Tigers to dominate this game.

