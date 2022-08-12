LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal

Jordan Toles, a six-foot-one, 209-pound Junior defensive back has entered his name into the transfer portal. Toles played in 14 games over two seasons for the Tigers finishing with 16 tackles.

Toles was a four-star safety in the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports had him listed as the No. 80 overall player, the No. 5 safety, and the No. 5 player from the state of Maryland.

LSU had a massive influx of players from the transfer portal going into this season so that is something that would definitely shuffle up the depth chart for every corner and safety that was already on the team.

Guys like Sevyn Banks, Jarrick Bernard, Greg Brooks Jr., Mekhi Williams-Garner, and Joe Foucha all came to Baton Rouge and catapulted themselves to the top of the depth chart at their respective positions.

No matter where Toles decides to transfer to, I wish the best for him and his future. With kickoff just 24 days away, he doesn’t have much time to find a new home and try and learn a new defensive scheme.

#LSU safety Jordan Toles has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. Four-star safety came to LSU highly touted. Never quite found a role in Baton Rouge. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) August 11, 2022

