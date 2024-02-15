LSU cracks initial top 10 in 2024 SP+ analytics rankings

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his initial, pre-spring SP+ analytics rankings.

Connelly’s rankings don’t take human opinion into account like a typical poll. Rather, SP+ takes three primary factors — returning production, recent recruiting and recent history — into account to rank college football teams.

For the uninitiated, SP+ is meant to be predictive rather than rank teams’ resumes.

While most early rankings have LSU in the top 15 entering 2024, SP+ is even higher on coach Brian Kelly’s team. It ranks the Tigers No. 10, with the offense ranking third and the defense ranking 34th.

The special teams unit, which ranks 83rd, is currently what’s weighing them down the most.

LSU is one of four SEC teams that cracked the initial top 10, joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Alabama and No. 8 Ole Miss.

