WATCH: Penn State player drops hammer on SEC logo on Auburn’s field

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman, Gus Farwell and Max Browne break down Washington's chance to contend at the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game in Las Vegas. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.