WATCH: Penn State player drops hammer on SEC logo on Auburn’s field
Video shows Penn State player taking a sledgehammer to SEC logo on Auburn's field
Video shows Penn State player taking a sledgehammer to SEC logo on Auburn's field
How the experts are picking Jets vs. Browns on Sunday
Gareth Southgate has finalised his England squad for the coming international break, handing a first call-up to Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do...
Can Aaron Judge catch Roger Maris and the American League single-season record for home runs? An updated look at his progress and remaining schedule.
There was no reason for Manti Te'o to let anyone outside his inner circle in, but he did Saturday back at Notre Dame, and it was pretty awesome
The Big Ten Week 3 Rewind is live: Game results and a look at the updated records and Big Ten standings.
USC's defense stood tall when it mattered most against Fresno State and Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns in a 45-17 win Saturday night.
From romantic series like "Heartstopper" to comedies like "Senior Year," some content from the streaming service was a hit while others were flops.
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman, Gus Farwell and Max Browne break down Washington's chance to contend at the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game in Las Vegas. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 3? It's our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
The family of Melanie Ramos, the 15-year-old Helen Bernstein High School student who died Tuesday of a possible fentanyl overdose, wants to warn other parents of the dangers of drug use.
OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:47 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the President's Office, believes that an effective counteroffensive by Ukrainian defenders and Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure can push Western partners to deliver air defence and missile defence systems to Kyiv.
2022 College Football Schedules By Teams. The schedules and scores for all 131 schools.
Michael Penix Jr. made a statement on Saturday night versus No. 11 Michigan State.
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 3? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances
The Big Ten is one of the most dominant conferences in college football. But outside of a few teams at the top, it's not very good right now.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
We'll keep you updated on all the important moments of college football Week 3 on Saturday.
There were highs and lows in Week 3 of college football. Penn State's big win highlights the winners and losers from Saturday.