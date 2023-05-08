LSU basketball: Who's in? Who's out? Tracking Matt McMahon, Tigers in the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE – The 2022-23 season was not the kind of debut year LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon had in mind.

The Tigers finished this season with just two wins during conference play and a 14-19 overall record. At one point, they had lost 14 games in a row as their offense consistently sputtered and their defense wasn't much better.

Heading into McMahon's first full offseason, major changes will almost certainly be coming to LSU's roster if the Tigers want to be relevant in the SEC next season. And the transfer portal will be a major aspect of their rebuild.

Here's a look at where the Tigers stand in the transfer portal.

Who's in?

Hunter Dean, C - Dean announced that he was transferring to LSU on May 8. The George Washington transfer is from Mandeville, Louisiana and spent three seasons in the D.C. area after playing his freshman year at Southern Miss. He averaged 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds this past season, starting in 26 games and shooting 64.1% from the floor.

Carlos Stewart, G - Stewart revealed his intention to transfer to LSU on April 18. The Santa Clara transfer and Baton Rouge native averaged 15.2 points on 40.3% shooting from 3-point range this past season. His efforts earned him a first team All-West Coast Conference selection.

Will Baker, C - Baker announced that he was transferring to LSU on April 14. After starting his career at Texas, the former top-35 recruit transferred to Nevada and averaged 12.6 points on 55.6% shooting from the floor. He's also a strong 3-point shooter, having shot better than 35% from beyond the arc in each of the last two seasons.

Jalen Cook, G - Cook declared that he was returning to LSU after two seasons at Tulane on April 7. Cook played just 7.5 minutes per contest as a freshman at LSU before transferring to Tulane and averaging 18 points and 19.9 points in each of the last two seasons.

Jordan Wright, G - Wright announced that he was transferring to LSU from Vanderbilt on April 5. The Baton Rouge native averaged 10.6 points and shot 31.3% from 3-point range last season. He started 17 games last season but started in 36 contests the season before, averaging 12.3 points on 35.1% shooting from 3-point range.

Who's out?

Cam Hayes, G - Hayes announced that he was transferring to East Carolina on April 25. The NC State transfer averaged 81. points and 2.5 rebounds in his only season with the Tigers, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range in 31 games and 18 starts.

Adam Miller, G - Miller transferred to Arizona State on April 17. It's the third time the redshirt sophomore has been in the portal, transferring from Illinois to LSU after his freshman season and then entering the portal again last offseason before returning to Baton Rouge. Miller struggled in his first healthy at LSU, shooting 33.6% from the floor on 10.6 field gaol attempts per game.

Shawn Phillips, F - Phillips revealed that he was transferring to Arizona State on April 25, according to On3 Sports. He averaged 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds, increasing his playing time as the year went on. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 120 player in the nation out of high school, according to 247Sports Composite.

Justice Williams, G - Williams announced that he was transferring to Robert Morris on April 17. He entered the portal after averaging 3.3 points on 33.7% shooting from the field this season. Williams also entered the portal last season but opted to return to LSU and play under McMahon in his first season.

Corneilous Williams, F - Williams has transferred to Western Carolina after sitting out this past season as a medical redshirt. After McMahon left Murray State for LSU, Williams was granted a release from his NLI with the Racers to follow McMahon to Baton Rouge.

Kendal Coleman, F - Coleman has transferred to Cal Baptist after averaging just 2.3 points in 21 games for the Tigers this season. Coleman's role diminished as the season went along as freshman forward Shawn Phillips' role in the rotation grew.

Justice Hill, G - Hill has transferred to Loyola Marymount after starting 17 games and averaging 5.6 points for LSU this season, according to The Athletic. Hill transferred to LSU from Murray State last offseason, following McMahon to Baton Rouge.

