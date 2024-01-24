LSU basketball vs. Georgia: Get tip-off, TV, and betting info for Wednesday's game here

After splitting a two-game homestand, LSU basketball is back on the road Wednesday night to take on Georgia.

Jan 20, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Will Baker (9) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington (13) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers enter after a thrilling loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, where Jalen Cook's shot to tie with 12 seconds remaining fell off-line, allowing the Aggies to escape with a 73-69 win and dropping LSU's conference record to 3-2.

The Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) mounted a comeback bid on the road on Saturday, but ultimately fell to Kentucky for their second SEC loss to a ranked opponent, having been defeated by Tennessee the previous weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about LSU vs. Georgia, including tip-off time, TV, streaming info, and more:

What channel is LSU vs. Georgia on?

LSU vs. Georgia will be aired nationally on SEC Network. The game can also be streamed through the ESPN app and through Fubo, which offers a free trial to new customers.

LSU vs. Georgia tip-off time

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Time: 5:30 p.m.

LSU and Georgia are scheduled to tip off at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens at 5:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. local time).

LSU vs. Georgia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Spread: Georgia -3.5

Over/under: 156.5 points

Money line: Georgia -165

LSU basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 11-7 (3-2 SEC)

Nov. 6: Mississippi Valley State (W 106-60)

Nov. 10: Nicholls (L 68-66)

Nov. 16: vs. Dayton in Charleston Classic (L 70-67)

Nov. 17: vs. North Texas in Charleston Classic (W 66-62)

Nov. 19: vs. Wake Forest in Charleston Classic (W 86-80 in overtime)

Nov. 24: North Florida (W 75-63)

Nov. 28: @ Syracuse in SEC/ACC Challenge (L 80-57)

Dec. 1: Southeastern Louisiana (W 73-66)

Dec. 9: Kansas State (L 75-60)

Dec. 13: Alabama State (W 74-56)

Dec. 16: vs. Texas in Houston (L 96-85)

Dec. 21: Lamar (W 87-66)

Dec. 29: Northwestern State (W 96-55)

Jan. 6: @ Texas A&M* (W 68-53)

Jan. 9: Vanderbilt* (W 77-69)

Jan. 13: @ Auburn* (L 93-78)

Jan. 17: Ole Miss* (W 89-80)

Jan. 20: Texas A&M* (L 73-69)

Jan. 24: @ Georgia*

Jan. 27: @ Alabama*

Feb. 3: vs. Arkansas*

Feb. 7: @ Tennessee*

Feb. 10: vs. Alabama*

Feb. 13: @ Florida*

Feb. 17: @ South Carolina*

Feb. 21: Kentucky*

Feb. 24: Mississippi State*

Feb. 27: Georgia*

March 2: @ Vanderbilt*

March 6: @ Arkansas*

March 9: Missouri*

*Denotes SEC game

