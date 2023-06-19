LSU baseball score vs. Wake Forest: Live updates from College World Series 2023, Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — LSU baseball will try to maintain its place in the winner's bracket to start the week, as the Tigers face Wake Forest in the 2023 College World Series set for 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

LSU (49-15) defeated Tennessee on Saturday, 6-3, to earn its spot in the winner's bracket. Wake Forest (53-10) came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Stanford, also on Saturday, 3-2 to advance to the winner's bracket.

The winner of Monday's game keeps its spot in the winner's bracket and will need to win just one game on Wednesday or Thursday to advance to the College World Series Final.

Monday's game is a massive matchup, as LSU and Wake Forest are the only teams in the nation to have been ranked at No. 1 in the polls this season.

