LSU baseball evens series with Alabama in Game 2 win

LSU baseball looked to rebound after a heartbreaking loss in Game 1 against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night. They did just that with a 6-3 victory in Game 2 on Saturday, and now the Tigers will go for the series win in Game 3 on Sunday.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Tide got on the board first to take a quick 1-0 lead. LSU answered that in the top of the second as Tommy White hit a two-RBI double to give LSU a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Alabama tied the game with an RBI on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-2. In the top of the sixth inning, LSU would regain the lead when Ashton Larson scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-2 LSU.

In the top of the seventh, the Tigers extended their lead with an RBI single from Josh Pearson and an RBI triple from Michael Braswell III. Braswell then scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2 Tigers.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Tide plated a run to cut the lead to 6-3. Nate Ackenhausen and Gavin Guidry were called on out of the bullpen to slam the door on an Alabama comeback and they executed the plan perfectly. The Tide failed to score any more runs and LSU took Game 2 6-3.

LSU now finds themselves in a rubber match with the Crimson Tide. Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

