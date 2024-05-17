LSU baseball earns win over Ole Miss in final SEC series of the regular season

The Tigers entered the afternoon with a chance to win their final series of the regular season. LSU secured the series win with a 4-2 victory on Friday.

Tommy White got the scoring started with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning to give LSU a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Alex Milazzo added to that lead with an RBI single to score Ashton Larson to make it 2-0 Tigers.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, LSU tacked on two more runs as Hayden Travinski had an RBI groundout and Josh Pearson hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 4-0 Tigers.

In the top of the sixth inning, Ole Miss finally got on the board with a two-run homer off of Luke Holman to cut the lead to 4-2. With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Rebels put runners on first and second base to chase Holman out of the game. Holman finished the game with 6.2 innings pitched and he gave up two runs on five hits, nine strikeouts, and zero walks. Christian Little entered the game and recorded the final out of the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Rebels first two hitters reached a base with nobody out so Griffin Herring was called out from the bullpen once again. Griffin got two strikeouts and a groundout to get the Tigers out of the jam with the score still 4-2 LSU.

Herring stayed in to pitch the ninth inning for the Tigers and he flew through the inning with no issues to secure a 4-2 victory for LSU and a series win in the last SEC series of the regular season. LSU will go for the sweep on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.

