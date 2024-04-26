LPGA's Emma Talley gets 'insane' experience inside IndyCar

The golf world moves fast. Emma Talley moves faster.

At least, she did last weekend. Talley was on the West Coast ahead of competing in the LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship, when she made an appearance at the IndyCar’s Long Beach race.

Talley, a tour veteran who got a sponsor’s invite to compete at Wilshire Country Club this week, was able to take a ride in an IndyCar and be among Colton Herta’s team during Sunday’s race.

“Yes, it was insane. I was not an IndyCar fan, but I totally am now. The guy (Herta) we actually followed lives in the same part of Nashville that I do, so we're going to become besties,” Talley said.

“But it was cool. We started off with a two-seater in the morning, so I got to go around the track, 180 to 200 miles an hour. It was insane. Got to wear the fireproof suit and everything.

“I thought a really cool aspect was I got to put on a headset during the actual race so I got to hear Colton and his team talk about the gas and the turns and the wheels and like everything going on during the race, which was so cool.”

Herta didn’t win, but he was involved in a late collision that helped determine the final result.

As for Talley, she wasn’t able to get off to a quick start on Thursday in Los Angeles, playing her first three holes in 3 over and making the turn in 40. She shot 5-over 76 to tie for 128th.

Emma Talley recaps her first INDYCAR experience and what it was like listening to Colton Herta and @andrettiindy's radio communication. ️ pic.twitter.com/gbTtppuUsM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 26, 2024

But, even if this week’s event is a shorter stay than she’d like, she’s got some incredible memories from her first IndyCar race.

“The fan engagement at IndyCar is so amazing,” she said. “It is so cool behind the scenes. It was an experience of a lifetime. I am still pinching myself. And the drivers were awesome, too.”