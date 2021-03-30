LPGA rookie Yealimi Noh hit with $10,000 slow-play fine at Kia Classic: ‘It’s hard to get over’

Beth Ann Nichols
·2 min read

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Yealimi Noh tied for 61st at the Kia Classic and took home a $4,247 paycheck. But she actually lost money on the week after a $10,000 slow-play fine.

Noh, 19, said a rules official showed up mid-way through the front nine and hung around for nine holes. She received bad times on Nos. 10 and 12.

“I can’t appeal because it’s obviously my fault,” said Noh as she walked to the 1st tee during a practice round at this week’s ANA Inspiration.

Noh received her first pace-of-play fine in her first event as a rookie in 2020, the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio where she tied for 35th.

“A couple rookies got fines,” said Noh. “Like OK, it’s a heads-up for us rookies to catch up or whatever.”

Because Noh received a pace-of-play fine in 2020, the fine doubled for 2021. If she has a clean slate in 2022, it will revert back to the original price of $2,500. (Because COVID-19 limited the number of events in 2020, the rookies from last year are still considered rookies this year.)

Noh, who is ranked 47th in the world, had a new caddie last week in Carlsbad, California, and said the she was taking extra time on her approach shots on Saturday because she didn’t hit the ball great in the second round. She forgot the official was even there.

It was especially difficult for the teenager to explain the lost wages to mom and dad.

“As much as I think about it’s a good learning experience,” said Noh, “obviously now I’m never going to do that again hopefully, which is good. It’s hard to get over; that’s a lot of money.”

The LPGA also handed out its first two-stroke penalty of 2020 to Robynn Ree for being out of position at least week’s Kia Classic. Ree missed the cut.

Recommended Stories

  • Olympic hopes driving me on, says Park after Kia win

    The world number four, who won gold at Rio in 2016 as golf made its return to the Olympics for the first time since 1904, collected her 21st LPGA Tour title with a five-shot win over Americans Amy Olson and Lexi Thompson in California. The 32-year-old is now four wins away from matching Pak Se-ri's record for the most LPGA Tour victories by a South Korean but she said the chance to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo was her top priority. "The good motivation for me obviously now is the Olympics," said Park, who topped the podium ahead of New Zealand's Lydia Ko and China's Shanshan Feng in Rio.

  • Changed the Game: Yani Tseng quickly found success, but took years to fully realize her love for golf

    Now, 10 years after her rise to the top of the LPGA, Tseng is back — but this time, she's got a new attitude, a healthy mindset, and she's doing it all for herself.

  • South Korean Park takes wire-to-wire LPGA Kia Classic win

    LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee of South Korea fired a two-under par 70 on Sunday to win the Kia Classic by five strokes for her 21st career LPGA title.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Happy 50th ANA: Judy Rankin talks about her win in ’76, Dinah Shore’s love for the LPGA and Michelle Wie’s return

    As the ANA Inspiration celebrates its golden anniversary this week, Golfweek caught up with the incomparable Judy Rankin.

  • Irons used by the top 10 golfers in strokes gained approach the green

    See which clubs are used by the best iron players on the PGA Tour as they prepare for the Masters.

  • Brett Connolly with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

    Brett Connolly (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/30/2021

  • AT&T said Trump's tax cut would create jobs – now it's laying off thousands of workers

    The telecoms giant has closed hundreds of stores and cut 3,400 jobs amid the pandemic AT&T lobbied aggressively in favor of the 2017 Trump tax cuts, promising to create 7,000 new jobs and invest $1bn in capital expenditures if it passed. Photograph: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the telecoms giant AT&T has announced permanent closures of hundreds of retail stores around the US and laid off thousands of workers. The closures and losses include 320 company-owned retail stores announced in November and December 2020 and 250 stores announced in June 2020, including an estimated 3,400 cuts in technician, clerical, managerial and executive roles. The moves come despite the company’s keen support for a major corporate tax cut under Donald Trump, which it claimed would spur it to create jobs – not cut them. AT&T is also closing dozens of retail stores this spring around the US, including three stores in the Minneapolis-St Paul, Minnesota, area where workers and their union, the Communications Workers of America Local 7250, are pushing back against the cuts. “It’s a move that will erase living wage jobs replaced by non-union, substandard jobs in terms of wages, benefits and safety,” said the CWA Local 7250 president, Kieran Knutson. “It’s an attack on this group of workers, the communities that they’re in and on our union.” Mali Flores has worked as a sales representative in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota for two years and recently learned her store will be shut down. Once the store closes, Flores will be moved to a remote customer service position where she will make less money. “It’s very devastating. I’m basically the head of my household. I’m having to budget a little more. I’ve been having a lot of anxiety about how I am going to come up with extra funds for my kids,” Flores said. Flores said her commission was anywhere between $800 to $1,500 a month, which she will no longer receive working remotely. Though AT&T has informed her they plan to provide some sort of additional compensation for the first year, she is concerned about what happens after that. Flores and her family have already been struggling financially due to the pandemic, and for the local communities who relied on the store as it was the only nearby location with Spanish speakers available. “They told us it’s closing because of performance, but we were in the top 15% in sales for AT&T in the nation,” she added. “We never thought we were going to get closed down. It was heartbreaking because we don’t only cater to our local community, but the neighboring communities as well.” When AT&T first began rolling out the store closures during the pandemic, they cited the cuts as part of a $6bn cost-cutting plan that the pandemic gave AT&T a “head-start” in implementing it. The CWA has noted retail cuts and an emphasis on an authorized retailer model were part of plans proposed by the hedge fund Elliot Management before the pandemic. AT&T lobbied aggressively in favor of the 2017 Trump tax cuts, promising to create 7,000 new jobs and invest $1bn in capital expenditures if it passed. AT&T saved an estimated $21bn when the tax cuts passed and the company saved an estimated $3bn annually due to the lower corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. It’s an attack on this group of workers, the communities that they’re in and on our union Kieran Knutson Since the tax cuts, AT&T eliminated more than 42,000 jobs even before the first retail store closures in June 2020 went into effect. Larry Thompson, a retail sales consultant for AT&T in St Paul, Minnesota, who serves as the chief steward and area vice-president for retail at CWA Local 7250, explained these store closures are part of a trend nationwide where AT&T is closing down corporate-owned stores and transitioning to a model that utilizes non-union, authorized retailers. The union is working to spread public awareness, get elected officials involved and assert to AT&T leadership that workers and the union will fight to prevent the ongoing job cuts and store closures. “This company promises a lot of things. They received a lot of tax cuts with the expectation that we would have long-term jobs and a long-term solution,” said Thompson. “We aren’t going to go away. We’re going to go down fighting.” A spokesperson for AT&T said the upcoming store closures were among those announced late last year. They cited changing consumer habits as the reason for the closures, and that AT&T has provided existing authorized retail partners opportunities to buy the closing stores. “We are transforming our business. That includes announcing last fall that we were adjusting our retail presence to reflect our customers’ shopping practices, which changed more quickly because of the pandemic,” said the spokesperson in an email. “Represented employees at affected stores were offered other union positions within the company. We are proud to be one of the largest union-represented companies and the only unionized wireless company.”

  • 'It needs to be penalised': Scourge of slow play clouds golf again

    As thousands of golfers returned to courses across England on Monday, a familiar row erupted amid the fallout to Sunday’s painfully slow WGC Dell Match Play conclusion. In the third consecutive all-American final, Billy Horschel recovered from an early deficit to beat Scottie Scheffler 2&1 at Austin Country Club and secure first prize of £1.3 million. Horschel had earlier beaten France's Victor Perez 3&2 in the semi-finals before Scheffler beat Matt Kuchar by one hole in a match which took four hours and eight minutes to complete in windy conditions. Colin Montgomerie led a chorus of criticism for what he deemed a “ridiculous” pace of play. “No one in front of them. Green reading books, lining up the lines on the ball. Really annoying me. And Matchplay is the fastest form of golf. Something has to be done,” he wrote on social media. In response to an image of both players and their caddies consulting their yardage books, Montgomerie added: “All four have their yardage books out. They’ve played the hole with practice nine times this week. Stood there for two minutes doing nothing! Slow play needs to be penalised.” Former Women’s Open champion Catriona Matthew also called the slow play “pathetic”. Closer to home, golfers throughout England celebrated the return of golf after three months of lockdown. Morley Hayes Golf course in Derbyshire opened at one minute past midnight, with players using neon golf balls for a seven-hole charity tournament to allow the action to resume immediately under the cover of darkness. Andrew Allsop, Morley Hayes Golf managing director, said: “It filled instantly, there was so much interest because I don’t think there are any places in England that do night golf and we obviously want to try and get in the records that we’re the first ones to reopen on March 29. “I think the buzz has been made even buzzier because it’s such great weather forecast this week. All the fair-weather golfers, everyone’s out and the tees booked from Monday morning first light, 6.30am, right through. It’s like that all week.” However, joy was not uniform across the country’s courses with Llanymynech Golf Club choosing not to open after it was unable to welcome more than 250 members due to a bizarre discrepancy between coronavirus regulations in England and Wales. The club, located five miles south of Oswestry, has 15 holes located in Wales and three in England. Welsh members of the club have been given permission to cross into England, but the rules have not been relaxed the other way, meaning English members are unable to travel into Wales. That left golfers who live just a matter of metres from the course’s entrance unable to resume playing on Monday despite the support of their local MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson.

  • Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

    Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next week's Masters. While Spieth, whose last triumph came at the 2017 British Open, acknowledges there is more work to be done to return to the winner's circle, he feels good about his game after posting four top-10 finishes in his last six PGA Tour starts. "I feel in a better place than the last -- leading into the last couple Masters," Spieth, who finished in a share of 46th place at last year's Masters, said on Tuesday in San Antonio ahead of this week's Valero Texas Open.

  • Johnson's yes-no, Park's Olympic ambition: golf talking points

    There are men's and women's majors and a popular new winner on the PGA Tour among AFP Sport's golf talking points this week:

  • Inside Number One Observatory Circle, the often overlooked but stunning residence where Vice President Kamala Harris will live

    Kamala Harris has been VP for two months, but she still hasn't moved to her new home which has a pool, jogging track, and possibly a bunker.

  • USOPC says kneeling, other protests permitted at Olympic trials

    The USOPC on Tuesday outlined specific rules for what types of protests will and won't be permitted at Olympic Trials.

  • This Masters tradition is a pictorial surprise for champions

    Jordan Spieth tapped in for bogey to win the Masters, bent over briefly and then straightened with a smile. Spieth figures it was no more than two hours after he made his final putt, right before he joined the Augusta National members for a Sunday night dinner, that the club presented him a picture frame with a collection of photos that he had never seen, mainly because he was busy putting. “Everyone who was with you, all capturing the moment,” Spieth said.

  • Former Celtic Daniel Theis throws down must-see dunk in Bulls debut

    Daniel Theis started off his Chicago Bulls career with a bang after being traded by the Boston Celtics.

  • 1,033 people sent us ideas on how to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal. Here are 19 of our favorite.

    Bet the 6% of you who wanted to just blow the boat up are feeling pretty pretty silly right about now.

  • MLB Power Rankings: We're Back!

    The regular season is upon us and Drew Silva has his first round of MLB Power Rankings. Get outlooks on all 30 teams in the leadup to Opening Day. (USA Today Sports)

  • The market for Pokemon cards is exploding. Some now sell for over $300,000

    Eye-popping numbers mirror the rise in the sports cards industry.

  • How Will UCLA Attack Michigan? A View From The Bruins' Side Of Things

    UCLA's Jules Bernard gives his initial impressions of Michigan, and what the Bruins' plan of attack may look like.

  • Stephen Curry hilariously recalled searching for frat parties at 19

    Curry had a perfect answer when asked to put into perspective what James Wiseman is doing at 19, and what he was doing at the same age.