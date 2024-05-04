Lowndes wins game three to reach quarterfinals

May 3—VALDOSTA — After their spectacular performance versus Newton's Rams, the Lowndes Vikings stayed home for round two of the state playoffs. In back-to-back days of intense baseball versus Harrison High School's Hoyas, Lowndes baseball took the series 2-1 to keep the season alive.

The Lowndes vrsity baseball team fought hard against the Harrison Hoyas in an action-packed doubleheader at Lowndes. The first game saw Lowndes dominating the field with a 9-1 victory. It was a display of offensive firepower from the get-go, as a homer from Jordan Hudson in the second inning set the stage for a relentless onslaught.

A single from Coleman Lewis on loaded bases continued the early lead, basing Matthew Kerrigan. Doubles from Cason Fletcher and Nate Slaughter resulted in three runs total. Fletcher and Tate Sirmans also put up sacrifice flies to further dominate game one.

Noah Thigpen had the mound for the game's first six innings, throwing six hits and allowing only one run. Ty Macera took over in the final inning, striking out two. The Vikings looked comfortable at the end of game one, and it seemed they would have an easy round two of playoffs.

The second game proved to be a nail-biting affair, with both teams battling fiercely until the final inning. Lowndes fought tooth and nail but ultimately fell short as the Harrison Hoyas clinched a close 2-1 victory.

Despite an early lead courtesy of Carson Page's sacrifice fly in the first inning, the Hoyas staged a late-game comeback. The Hoyas had crucial hits from Andrew Komar and Colin White, who put up a sacrifice fly to snatch the lead.

Kerrigan pitched five and two-thirds innings in game two, giving three freebies and striking out three while allowing eight hits. Macera relieved Kerrigan, striking out one.

With the doubleheader split, the stage was set for the deciding game the following day. With the end of the season at stake, both teams were prepared to give it their all. Lowndes baseball, determined to come out on top, took game three 6-1.

The players appeared unfazed by the heat, remaining focused on securing their team's spot in round three of the state playoffs. The Vikings' Ashton Bohler took the mound to pitch a complete game, allowing only five hits. With only one run from the Hoyas, Bohler threw three freebies and six strikeouts.

Harrison scored early off a line drive single to left fields to score Xavier Hill. Lowndes answered back immediately off of the first pitch from Harrison, with a homer deep to centerfield from Sirmans to get the crowd to their feet.

The Vikings resumed scoring in the fifth inning, with an error at first base scoring Page and Lewis. A fly out from Slaughter brought Garrett Moon in to score. A single from Hudson put up the last two runs of the game with a single to right field to score Page and Lewis.

The Vikings continue to round three, where they will have their next series against the 19-12 overall South Forsyth High School. The series will be played at home once again on Monday, May 6th.