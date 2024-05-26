'I love the club' - Harwood-Bellis to stay at Southampton

[Getty Images]

It seems the good news keeps coming for Southampton, with BBC Sport's Simon Stone reporting Saint’s loan deal for Taylor Harwood-Bellis now turns into a £20m permanent move from Manchester City as a result of this win.

The 22-year-old defender joined Russell Martin's side in September and has featured 46 times for the now Premier League-bound club.

Harwood-Bellis told Sky Sports:

"I'm over the moon. It had a massive edge to it knowing that I'm staying here permanently [from Manchester City, his current parent club].

"I love the club, it's a special football club, the fans are amazing.

"They stuck with us through some tough times and really good times as well but we did it for them today,

"I can't describe how I feel about this year."