Louisville vs. NC State football live updates: Cards look stay unbeaten under Jeff Brohm

RALEIGH, N.C. — Louisville, facing N.C. State in its first true road game of the 2023 college football season, has fared well away from home. The Cardinals beat Georgia Tech and Indiana at neutral sites. Now the squad will look to keep its record perfect and go 3-0 in ACC play for the first time in program history.

The Wolfpack, too, will look to stay unbeaten in league play after beating Virginia 24-21 in its conference opener last week.

The Courier Journal's C.L. Brown is at Carter-Finley Stadium. He and Alexis Cubit will have live updates throughout the ACC matchup and complete coverage after the game.

How to watch Louisville vs NC State football

Who: Louisville (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. N.C. State (3-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (analyst) will have the call on ESPN.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch.

