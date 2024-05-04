Louis Wright was the best player to wear No. 20 for the Broncos

Louis Wright was one of the best cornerbacks in Denver Broncos history, and he was the best player to ever wear No. 20 for the franchise.

Brian Dawkins deserves as a shoutout as one of the best safeties in league history. Dawkins was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, but he spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles before playing his final three seasons with the Broncos.

Wright, on the other hand, spent his entire career (1975-1986) in Denver, and he also deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame. Wright totaled 26 interceptions during his 12-year career and he was selected to five Pro Bowls and he earned five All-Pro nods.

He is already a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame and the team’s 50th Anniversary Team, but Wright deserves more recognition.

Wright is one of four cornerbacks who made the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team — the other three are already in the Hall of Fame. Wright is long overdue to join them in Canton.

#LACvsDEN WEEK — Nov. 17, 1985 — The Denver Broncos blocked a San Diego Chargers' FG in OT only to have to replay the down due to a timeout being called. The magic then happened again, as Dennis Smith blocked a FG—returned by Louis Wright—for the game-winning score! FINAL: 30–24 pic.twitter.com/VObdhAxZLI — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) December 27, 2023

Shout out to Louis Wright, the best No. 20 in Broncos history.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire