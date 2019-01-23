"The loser has to watch the Pro Bowl." | PROPS Episode 19

Will the NFL make penalties reviewable in 2019? How many movies will Dan Snyder watch on the new IMAX theater he built on his yacht? And why The Meg still has an outside shot to win Best Picture at The Oscars...

Comedians Sarah Tiana and Andrew Santino debate the most interesting prop bets for the upcoming week in sports and pop culture. Follow the show on twitter and instagram @2debate2furious. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports on YouTube for new episodes every Wednesday.