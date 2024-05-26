Los Angeles Rams’ best draft sleeper pick: Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State

The Rams hit an absolute home run with the selection of Florida State edge-rusher Jared Verse in the first round (their first first-round pick since 2016), but in Washington State’s Brennan Jackson with the 154th pick in the fifth round, they got another edge defender who was almost as productive last season at another major program. Last season, Jackson totaled nine sacks and 40 total pressures to Verse’s 11 sacks and 62 total pressures.

Both players are power rushers to the quarterback, and in Jackson’s case, there’s a few pass-rush moves and speed to the pocket to build on. The native of Temecula, California is quite excited to play near home again.

“Just to know that I’m back here, I’m back home and now I get play in front of people who have been watching me play for years and years and years is just an incredible feeling,” Jackson said.

“The biggest thing is staying who I am in terms of being relentless and an energy monster and being physical on the field, because that can never change. And then also just realizing this is going to be a whole new playbook, being a sponge with knowledge, and getting on special teams, be someone that craves to be on the field to make big impact plays happen. There’s no better way than special teams early on, because those are game-changing plays. So bringing that same relentless motor and energy to all phases of the game is gonna help me stay here for a long time.”

The @RamsNFL got Jared Verse in the first, and they also stole WSU EDGE Brennan Jackson in the fifth round. Heavy-handed disruptor with a somewhat refined palette of moves, and nice speed to the pocket. Also, can we normalize defensive linemen wearing numbers in the 80s? pic.twitter.com/JhrpFrAyv6 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire