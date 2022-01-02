Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Los Angeles Rams (11-4), Baltimore (8-7)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Lamar Jackson isn’t right.

He’s trying to get back from an ankle injury he can’t shake, and he’s not going to be quite right even if he can go.

Even if everything is fine and the Ravens have their guys, good luck. They have to run well to win, and that’s going to be a problem against a Ram run defense that hasn’t allowed 100 yards in four of the last five games and six of the last eight.

On the other side, Baltimore keeps on stumbling. The offense is a problem, but the secondary has gone bye-bye – it gave up 575 passing yards to Joe Burrow last week.

Matthew Stafford is about to have a whole lot of fun.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 17

Why Baltimore Will Win

What can the Ravens do to turn this around after four straight losses?

It starts with stopping the run. The Rams have been better and better at hammering away with Sony Michel and the rotation, but Baltimore has been able to allow fewer than 100 yards on the ground in six of their last seven games.

The Rams turned it over three times in last week’s win over Minnesota and multiple times in four of the last seven games, but …

– NFL Week 17 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Ravens are about to get lit up yet again.

This isn’t a Ram team you want to face if you’re trying to turn things around, and it won’t keep up against Stafford and his array of weapons.

This is the worst pass defense in the NFL that Cooper Kupp and company get to go after, and it’ll show.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 30, Baltimore 23

Line: Los Angeles Rams -6, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Story continues

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: John Madden

1: “Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Rankings