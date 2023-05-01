Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors predictions: Who wins NBA Playoffs series?

The No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers and No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors face off in the Western Conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Which team will win the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals?

Check out these picks and predictions for the NBA postseason series.

Bleacher Report: Lakers will beat Warriors in 6 games

Eric Pincus writes: "Curry's unique brilliance will always make Golden State a threat. Andrew Wiggins needs to deliver a monstrous performance defensively against James. Defensively, the Lakers will try to exploit the Warriors' two non-shooting bigs to give extra help slowing Curry. On offense, L.A. will target Jordan Poole and Curry defensively. It's foolish to count out Curry, but the same could be said of James, who has his best supporting cast member in five tries against the Warriors in Davis. The Lakers should win the series in six games."

Sporting News: 5 of 6 writers pick Warriors to win series

Four have Golden State winning the series in six games, while one takes the Warriors in seven games. One writer predicts that the Lakers will defeat the Warriors in seven games.

Fansided: Go with the Warriors to win the series in 7 games vs. Lakers

Peter Dewey writes: "Davis may be able to change this series, but I’m concerned about Los Angeles’ shooting after the team ranked 11th in the playoffs in effective field goal percentage through the first round. The defending champs win this series in seven games, in yet another Curry-James classic."

Will Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors or LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers win their NBA Playoffs series?

FiveThirtyEight: Warriors have a 60% chance to win series vs. Lakers

The site gives the Lakers a 40% shot at winning the NBA Playoffs series against the Warriors.

The Ringer: Lakers have a 51% chance to defeat Warriors

The site gives the Warriors a 49% chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

